(CNN) -- Through the 1970s and 1980s, Freddie Mercury dazzled packed stadiums with his unique vibrato and iconic presence.
CNN reports that, thanks to the FreddieMeter, fans can now celebrate the Queen frontman's incredible voice by trying to imitate it with their own.
Using the singing challenge made by YouTube and Google Research, fans can see whether they have the vocal chops to match the man who shook millions with his operatic rock 'n' roll style of singing. The interactive tool allows you to pick from four of his most popular songs and sing along karaoke-style while it analyzes your voice.
The song choices are "Somebody To Love," "Don't Stop Me Now," "We Are The Champions" and the 1975 classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody."
The tool uses your computer's microphone to listen and measure just how close your timbre, pitch and melody are to Mercury's.
Once you've belted out your best rendition of a Queen classic, the FreddieMeter produces a scorecard to let you see just how close you got to Mercury's voice.
A CNN editor who wishes to remain anonymous tried and got a whopping 11%. Just look at this sad scorecard.
Those who really bring their A-game can download a video of their performance, as well as the scorecard, to keep for themselves or share with friends.
The playful challenge was created in partnership with The Mercury Phoenix Trust, founded by Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor and the band's longtime manager, Jim Beach. The trust aims to use Freddie's legacy to eradicate HIV/AIDS.
Nov. 24 marked 28 years since Mercury died from AIDS-related complications.
