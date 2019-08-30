LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- As high school football season heats up, local cheerleaders are taking to the sidelines to rev up enthusiasm from the crowds in the stands.
WDRB's Candyce Clifft spoke with members of the Oldham County Colonels cheer squad ahead of Friday's game against the North Oldham Mustangs.
Seniors Oliva, Holland and Hadley told us they have been working hard with a lot of younger members ahead of the season.
"We practice like three times a week," Olivia said. "And these girls work so hard. Most of them are freshmen, so they had no idea coming into this, like how hard it would be. But everyone just puts their all into it, and we have a lot of fun."
Holland says her interest in cheering started about seven years ago -- with tumbling.
"I've been tumbling since about fifth grade, so whenever I decided I wanted to cheer, the first thing I wanted to do was tumble. And so tumbling is a big piece of it. It's something that you have to do outside of cheer. We don't really do it a lot in practice. You have to put more effort in outside of it than you do in practice."
Hadley says the best part of being on the squad is the teamwork.
"We have so much fun together, and we're really family. We're just always together, having a good time."
Pictured: the Oldham County High School cheer squad practices before its game against the North Oldham Mustangs on Aug. 30, 2019.
Candyce Clifft gets a little help from the Oldham County High School cheer squad as she briefly joined practice ahead of the Aug. 30 game against North Oldham High School.
Pictured: WDRB's Candyce Clifft models a cheer leader jacket from her high school days for members of the Oldham County High School cheer squad.
Olivia says the crowds often request specific cheers.
Being good sports, the squad let Candyce help out with some of the cheers.
There was an extra bonus in store for the cheer squad though: Candyce donned her jacket from her own high school cheer leading days. As she tried to keep everyone from being envious, she asked if anyone had ever seen anything like that before.
"Yes, in the movies," came the reply.
Kickoff for Friday's game is 7:30 p.m. Be sure to check out highlights from the game, and other games around Kentuckiana, on WDRB's First Down Friday beginning at 10:45 p.m.