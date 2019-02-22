LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Auto Show promises to keep car fans busy, February 22nd through the 24th.
The annual display at the Kentucky Exposition Center features more than 350 new vehicles.
60 plus cars are available to test drive in the parking lot.
Derby Dream Cars has some exotic cars to showcase and the National Corvette Museum will have a display.
Mecum Auctions will show off some classic rides.
The whole family can get in on test drives, climbing wall and the virtual reality.
WDRB Media gets in on the car craze by offering guests an interactive ride in a NASCAR simulator.
Guest will have a chance to drive on one of the premiere race tracks in the Country.
Friday, February 22nd 2 pm - 9 pm
Saturday, February 23rd 10 am - 9 pm
Sunday, February 24th 10 am - 4 pm
Adults $10 / 14 & Under FREE
