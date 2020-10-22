LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A new offer includes a private island, five friends and a deal that seems too good to be true.
Hotels.com will offer this property in the Florida Keys for Friendsgiving. It usually costs $1,400 a night, but for the week of Thanksgiving one lucky buyer can rent the entire island for just $2,000. That's less than $50 per person, per night.
The island features 5,000 square foot home, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also includes a veranda, a boat dock with a boat and other water toys. The reservation also comes with a private chef who will cook the ultimate Friendsgiving meal.
The special offer is only for the week before Thanksgiving.
The deal goes live at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27th. Only one person can book it.
