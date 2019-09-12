LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a weekend of honoring Kentucky music, September 13th & 14th.
Frazier History Museum opens a new exhibition, "Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky".
A special gathering Friday, September 13th from 6:00 - 9:00 kicks off the 2 days.
"Celebrating the Sounds of Kentucky" features the rich, mostly untold tale of Kentucky music.
The evening will be filled with a cocktail reception, a panel with curator Michael Jones and a performance by the Juggernaut Jug Band.
Kentucky cultivated bluegrass music and helped shape other musical genres.
Second Saturday Music at the Frazier History Museum on September 14th 11:00 am - 3:00 pm honors the new exhibit and the National Jug Band Jubilee.
From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, make some instruments, make a joyful noise and learn about Kentucky's role in popular music.
Activities are included in the price of admission and FREE for Frazier Members.
Also on Saturday, September 14th, the National Jug Band Jubilee happens at the Brown-Forman Amphitheater.
Jug band music is a pre-World War II jazz style that thrived in Louisville from 1890 to 1930.
A former public relations executive named Rod Wenz organized the first National Jug Band Jubilee 15-years ago to celebrate that legacy.
The festival has evolved from the Juggernaut Jug Band and the Cincinnati Dancing Pigs entertaining 400 people onboard the Belle of Louisville.
Since then the Jubilee has grown into a free, all-day festival that attracts thousands of people to each year to see the best jug band talent in the world.
The National Jug Band Jubilee's mission is to preserve Louisville's legacy through education as well as music.
The music begins at 1pm and ends at 11 p.m. with a break from the music at 4 p.m. for several workshops.
Learn to blow a jug, play a washboard, washtub bass, kazoo and more.
Click here to learn more about the event.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.