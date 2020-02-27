LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Thursday, February 27th is National Chili Day! So the folks at Skyline Chili are helping WDRB celebrate.
Tom Longshore with Skyline discussed Skyline's Louisville celebration and demonstrated how to make the perfect Cheese Coney and 3-Way.
Skyline has four Louisville locations, including its Bardstown Road, Dixie Manor, Dupont and Hurstbourne restaurants.
Customers are encouraged to use the hashtag #NationalChiliDay when enjoying Skyline on Thursday!
