LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Friday, Feb. 18 is National Drink Wine Day.
To celebrate, WDRB in the Morning invited a representative from Total Wine & More to teach us the basics and how to find a bottle you'll like.
Crystal Sparks with Total Wine says wine doesn't have to be intimidating.
"There are some really easy basic rules and at the end of the day, I always encourage people to drink what they like," says Sparks.
If you're struggling to pair a wine with your meal and mood, Sparks suggests anything with bubbles.
"Champagne or sparkling wines in general. You know champagnes, those used for more serious celebrations though goodness knows I've cracked one open on a Tuesday night before myself. But they're not just used for those celebrations, they can be used for the every day."
She suggests Prosecco, Cava or Crémant if you're looking for a good bubbly wine. She says these can pair well with fried foods.
Chardonnay is the most popular grape variety in the world.
"A lot of people, you know, they don't like chardonnay or they don't think they like chardonnay, but there are a lot of different styles," Sparks says.
Many flavors vary based on where they come from. Chardonnays can vary from buttery and oak-flavored to clean and un-oaked.
Sauvignon Blanc is great if you're looking for a fruitier wine. It has crisp and citrus flavors that pair well with cheese or fresh tomato salad in the spring and summer.
Lastly, Sparks shows some types of red blends, Pinot Noir and Cabernet.
To store your wine after you've cracked open a bottle, you can use a Vacu Vin. It's a pump and stopper method. It pulls air from your wine to prevent your wine from turning.
If you're looking to learn more, Total Wine & More offers classes throughout the week.
