LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Lottery Holiday Lights scratch off tickets are back for 2020.
The scratch-offs are in available in $1, $2, $5, and $10 variations with top prizes ranging from $2,500 to $100,000.
Each year the Kentucky Lottery takes part in a "Gift Responsibly" campaign alongside the National Council on Problem Gambling. The campaign works to discourage parents from giving tickets to kids as holiday gifts. Lottery tickets of any variety should only be given to adults.
"Lottery tickets are designed for those 18 and older. You don't want to give lottery tickets to kids during the holiday season," said Lottery spokesperson Chip Polston. "Numerous studies have shown that can lead to problems down the road."
WDRB in the Morning and the Kentucky Lottery teamed up again to support the Home of the Innocents. The Kentucky Lottery dropped off a pack of $5 Holiday Lights scratch offs.
The WDRB in the Morning team will donate any money is won on those tickets to Jude's Jingle Tree which ultimately benefits the Home of the Innocents.
