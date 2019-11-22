LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GalaxyCon Louisville returns to the Kentucky International Convention Center.
This festival of fandom happens Friday, November 22 through Sunday November 24.
It's ground zero for superheroes, anime, science fiction, video gaming, live wrestling, pop culture and more.
An expected 30,000 fans will have the chance to meet their favorite TV and movie actors, voice actors, comic creators, gaming experts, and wrestlers.
Some celebrities scheduled to appear: John Cusack, Dave Bautista, Felicia Day, Christopher Eccleston, Lou Ferrigno, George Takei, Amy Yasbeck, Ross Marquand, and Ryan Hurst.
Experience hours of programming including Q&A's, workshops, parties, and meet & greets.
Friday, November 22 / Noon - 1:00 am / $20
Saturday, November 23 / 10am - 2:00 am / $35
Sunday, November 24 / 10am - 8:00 pm / $30
GalaxyCon Louisville tickets are available for purchase both online and at the door.
Kids under the age of 9 will get in free.
Additional meet & greet fee for some participating celebrities.
Click here for a complete list of GalaxyCon celebrities scheduled to appear.
