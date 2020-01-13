LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trying different exercise work outs could keep you motivated during the New Year.
Keith Kaiser joined the personal trainers at Waterside Wellness for a work out mix up.
Waterside Wellness is a fitness studio where mind, body and community connect open to the public.
It is located in the RiverPark Place apartment complex in the Waterside East building at the corner of Frankfort Avenue and River Road.
They offer a variety of boutique style classes, such as yoga, barre, Pilates, indoor cycling, TRX and bootcamp.
Waterside Wellness recently added a DIY 30 minute cardio strength circuit.
Get involved with various workshops and special events like a full moon meditation each month.
Endless Summer Paddle and Coffee Company right next door offer stand up paddle board classes and SUP yoga classes on the Ohio and at Taylorsville Lake during the warmer months.
