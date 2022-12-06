CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland.
Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana.
Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season.
Greenway Park
• Lighted walking trail on nightly until Jan. 1
• Concessions open at Greenway Park on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 PM
• Live Reindeer visit on Dec. 21
Charlestown Express Train
• Train runs Thursday-Saturdays from 6-10 p.m.
• Departs from the Family Activities Park
• Tickets are $5 each
City Square
• Animated Lights Show
• Nightly from 6-10 PM
• New light show on City Hall
Meet The Grinch
• Dec. 8, Dec. 10, Dec. 15, 6-10 PM
• Visits are free at the Family Activities Park
• Visit Santa on Dec. 9, 16, 17
Light Up The Night
• Free holiday event for children/adults with special needs
• Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5-8 PM
• At Arts & Enrichment Center
• Hosted by Outward Bound Support Services
Winter Holiday Market
• Open Thursdays-Saturdays, 6-10 until Dec. 17
• 20 Arts, Crafts, Handmade Vendors
• Located at the Family Activities Park
Christmas Themed Mini Golf
• 18-holiday lit holes
• $5 per person
• Located at the Family Activities Park
Click here to get connected to Charlestown, Indiana.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.