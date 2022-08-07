LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the rising cost of groceries, Chef Kyle Fields with Crushed Ice Catering shares his tips and recipes to save money while eating well.
In the first segment on WDRB in the Morning, Fields shows options for jazzing up sandwiches and sides. Add bananas to your peanut butter and jelly, and substitute ranch for Green Goddess dressing to go with your carrots.
Apple slices also pairs well with greek yogurt and make it even sweeter with a drizzle of honey.
For options you can prep at the beginning of the week Chef Fields shared his recipe for a pasta and fruit salad.
Pasta Salad
1 box dry Cavatappi pasta
1 ripe tomato, small diced
2 stalks of celery, small diced
1 red bell pepper, small diced
4 oz cucumber, seeded and small diced
8 oz any dressing you like! I recommend creamy Italian, balsamic vinaigrette, or green goddess!
Salt and pepper as needed
Extra virgin olive oil or vegetable oil (for the pasta)
Bring a pot of water to a rolling boil, add 2 tablespoons salt, and add the pasta, stirring constantly until cooked. Check the pasta for doneness by cutting a noodle in half. If the white ring in the center has disappeared, strain the pasta but do not shock in water, as it will remove some of the starch needed to bind the ingredients. Toss the pasta in a bowl with some oil and lay it out to cool on a flat sheet pan. Once cooled, toss all of the remaining ingredients together, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Fruit salad
16 oz diced watermelon
8 oz sliced strawberry
8 oz blueberry
8 oz cantaloupe
16 oz pineapple
8 oz red or green grapes, or both!
Be sure to wash all fruit before cutting and mixing. Mix ingredients together in a bowl and refrigerate.
Chicken tacos
4 tortillas, flour or corn (whichever you prefer!)
2 6-8oz chicken breasts (season and cook however you prefer, and then cool the meat fully and pull it apart to add to the sauce)
1 12-oz can diced tomatoes, juice reserved
1 red bell pepper, roasted and seeded
1 jalapeño, roasted and seeded
8 oz yellow onion, small diced
1/2 oz cilantro
1/2 cup shredded cheese of your choice
Cooking oil for the sauté
In a sauté pan over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon oil of your choice, and then add the onions. Season with kosher salt and black pepper. Add some chili flakes if you want to increase the heat! Cook until golden brown, then add the red bell pepper and jalapeño, sauté these together until just warm. Add the diced tomatoes and cook until lightly caramelized. Add the tomato juice and cook until just warm, and then purée or mash these ingredients together off the stove and add the cilantro. Add the chicken and stir. Cool the mix down completely, add the shredded cheese, toss together, and then roll them into the tortillas. I recommend warming the tortilla up first to prevent tearing!
Corn salsa
1 ear corn, grilled and then cut off the cob
2 ripe tomatoes, small diced
1 jalapeño, seeded and small diced
4 oz red onion, small diced
1/2 oz cilantro, chopped fine
1 lime, juiced
Salt and pepper to preferred taste
In a mixing bowl, add the onions, and season with salt and pepper. Let it sit at room temperature for 10 minutes, allowing the onion to sweat. Add jalapeño, tomato, corn, cilantro, and lime juice. Mix well and add more S&P if you prefer.
Enjoy!
Click here to get connected with Crushed Ice Catering.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.