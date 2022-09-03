LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chef Wes Morrison joined WDRB in the Morning Saturday to share tailgate recipes and inspiration to kick off football season in the Commonwealth.
Chef Wes recommends Filo cups as a way to turn appetizers into easy to hold options at a tailgate.
If you want to prep a dip for your football tailgating and watch parties, Chef Wes shares his Jalapeno Popper Cheeseball recipe.
Jalapeno Popper Cheeseball:
16 oz cream cheese, softened
8 oz shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/4 cup chives, chopped
1/2 cup diced jalapenos
1/2 cup crumbled crisp bacon
2 tsp Worcestershire
Finely chopped pecans for garnish
Combine all ingredients in a bowl, except for pecans. Mix well. Shape into desire shape. Garnish with pecans and chill before serving.
