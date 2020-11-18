(FOX NEWS) -- It's almost winter, which means Chick-fil-A is bringing back two cozy seasonal favorites.
On Tuesday, the fast food chain announced that its Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup will be returning to menus nationwide this week.
However, the two "wintertime favorites" will only be available for a limited time, the announcement said.
"Every family has its own set of holiday traditions, and the Peppermint Chip Milkshake and Chicken Tortilla Soup have become annual traditions for our Chick-fil-A guests," Leslie Neslage, Chick-fil-A's director of menu and packaging said in a statement. "During a year when the way we celebrate may feel a bit different, we hope these two seasonal favorites will help bring a touch of familiarity."
Like Chick-fil-A's other milkshakes, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake is hand-spun with peppermint bark chips.
The Chicken Tortilla Soup is made with shredded chicken, navy and black beans and vegetables in a "white creamy base," according to the company.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.