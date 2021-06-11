JEFFERSONVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Chocolate fans will take over downtown Jeffersonville Saturday, June 12th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll.
It’s a festive event with a focus on supporting locally-owned small businesses.
Stroll the sidewalks of historic Downtown Jeffersonville as you stop by locally-owned shops and restaurants.
The event also features live musical acts located along the historic district’s sidewalks.
On the day of the event, visit 401 Pearl Street where you can register and pick up a map to visit participating businesses from 11 am to 3 pm.
The event takes place within a five block area of downtown and is made possible through the support of the Jeffersonville Urban Enterprise Association, Schimpff’s Confectionery, the City of Jeffersonville, Jeffersonville Main Street, and the small businesses of Downtown Jeffersonville.
Purchase tickets at:
Schimpff’s Confectionery, 347 Spring Street
Pearl Street Treats, 301 Pearl Street
Cost is $12.00 per person
Only 500 tickets will be sold.
Stroll Under the Trees or Ride the Trolley in the Historic District
Listen to Live Music on the Sidewalks
Special Sales in Locally-Owned Shops
Click here to get connected to Jeffersonville's Chocolate Lovers Stroll.
