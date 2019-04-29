Churchill Downs outlines transportation options for 145th derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pre-planning is key to Kentucky Derby week, especially when it comes to how guests are getting to the track.
Churchill Downs is buzzing leading up to the Kentucky Derby. However, this is nothing compared to the big day when more than 150,000 people will pack the house.
"We really believe in getting people in and out quickly," says Darren Rogers, Senior Director for Communications and Media Services for Churchill Downs.
Last year, Churchill Downs unveiled its $30 million parking and transportation enhancements to do just that. "We had phase one of the project done. It's now entirely complete," Rogers said.
This year will be very similar with a few minor tweaks. New this year, LMPD will man three crossing points on Central Avenue to help with traffic at 3rd, 6th and 8th Streets.
On Oaks and Derby day, on site parking is still reserved to all guests with a pass.
Visitors can purchase parking in advance for the Kentucky Exposition Center and get a shuttle to the new paddock gate entrance.
Guests who did not pre-purchase a pass can pay $20 per car to park at Cardinal Stadium.
"I would recommend parking at Cardinal Stadium, got that short little walk down Central, it's lively on oaks and derby days. It's got a great atmosphere. That's what I would do, or I would park in a surrounding neighborhood," Rogers said.
TARC and Blue Moon will also offer free rides for all TARC routes on derby day from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Lime and Bird scooters are also an option this year. It's one dollar to unlock and 15 cents per minute to ride. It's four miles to zip from downtown to the track. That'll take about 20 minutes and cost about four dollars. Don't forget to end the ride to prevent accruing fees.
Uber, Lyft, family and friends can drop off guests at Cardinal Stadium.
Cab drivers will go to Wagner's Pharmacy.
"We want everyone to have a great time and sit back and enjoy your day at the races," Rogers said.
The Kentucky Expo Center is free through Thurby, with a shuttle available on Thurby.
Cardinal Stadium is also free through Thurby, and guests can walk over.
