LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CirqueLouis presents The Circus Show with special guest Ben Sollee.
The modern circus involves people of all backgrounds working together.
The show honors performers for their unique talents and abilities, working together to create circus magic.
Bomhard Theater
The Kentucky Center
Saturday, November 16 - 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30)
Sunday, November 17 - 2:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:00)
Before Sunday's main performance, CirqueLouis presents a special interactive senory experience at 1:00.
Those who attend the Sunday Sensory Friendly Performance will be able to handle key props, costume pieces and meet some of the performers.
It allows those who may have sensory sensitivities to learn about the skills showcased in CirqueLouis: The Circus Show.
The Bomhard Theater House will open at 1:00.
For 45 minutes, performers will share their craft.
Tickets $20
