Clark County 4-H Fair honors the hard work of dedicated 4-H members

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- 4-H members are proud to show off their hard work in Charlestown, Indiana.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Clark County 4-H Fair.
The annual Clark County 4-H Fair happens in Charlestown, Indiana in July.
The Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds hosts this popular event from Friday, July 14 through Saturday, July 22.
4-H members display their projects, from photography to hand crafted foods and clothing to livestock.
Plus, join in the fun of the carnival with rides, games and food booths.
Don't forget about the Saturday night Mud Drags with trucks, 4-wheelers and side by sides.
One of the highlights of the 4-H Fair is the livestock auction where 4-H members sell their prize-winning livestock.
4-H is a voluntary youth development education program of the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service.
It involves helping young people grow in knowledge, skills, citizenship, and leadership.
4-H encourages well-rounded development of the total person.
Clark County 4-H Fair
July 14 - July 22
Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds
9608 IN 62, Charlestown
