LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Give the gift of Chocolate Truffles you make yourself.
You can participate in the "I Love Chocolate Truffle Making Class" at Logan Street Market on Saturday, February 8th from 2:00-4:00.
Chocolatier Joe Merchanthouse will take you through the steps in the GE Appliances Demo Kitchen.
Chef Joe will help participants explore and work with Ruby Chocolate, the first newly developed chocolate in 80 years.
You will make 3 distinct Valentine's Day themed chocolate truffles.
You will take home a gift box of your artisanal chocolate creations.
Gift it to someone special.
Limited number of seats.
Tickets for the afternoon are $40
About the Chef:
Chef Joe Merchanthouse is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, a trained Chocolatier having worked under renowned Chocolatier Ghyslain Maurais, and a well traveled and trained restaurant Chef.
He has more than 25 years experience in the industry, including living and working in Tuscany, Italy for 3 years.
