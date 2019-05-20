LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Beatersville Car and Bike Show is a traditional rod and custom show in Portand on Sunday, May 26th.
The 14th annual event features pre-1968, cars, trucks and motorcycles from all over the mid-west.
Bands, vendors, Miss Beatersville contest and much more will be set up in the Warehouse District at 15th and Portland Avenue.
Gates open at 9am, 1501 W. Main Street.
Judging starts around 2pm, trophies around 7pm.
The music line-up includes:
The Hi-Jivers
Danny Dean
MG and The Gas City Three
Vice Tricks
Jane Rose and the Deadend Boys
Tsunami Samurai
Awards: Beater of the Year, Top 17 Cars and Trucks, Top 3 Bikes & Miss Beatersville
$10 general admission, 12 & Under FREE with an adult admission.
