LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can't be to safe with cleaning surfaces at home or at work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser asked an expert at Facilities Management Services how to approach cleaning a space.
Jeff Coombs from FMS recommended taking a look at the space first and make notes about what can be touched in the space.
Think about how kids open cabinets without the handles and close the refrigerator by push on the door.
Microwave buttons get lots of attention and so on.
First step, clean those surfaces with something like dish soap and a towel.
Then go back over those spots with a disinfectant.
Don't wipe off the disinfectant right away.
Leave it alone for at least 4 minutes.
Just a few ideas to keep things clean during this unpredictable time.
Facilities Management Services have a trained emergency Covid-19 exposure cleanup team.
