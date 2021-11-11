LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The new Club K9 Dog Park & Bar is trying to make Veterans Day special.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the new space for dogs and humans.
The 1.5 acre dog run area has almost 7,000 sq. ft of off-leash four seasons space.
At the Louisville dog bar, they want the destination to be a multifaceted entertainment venue for dog owner’s and their canine friends and family.
Dog lovers can spend the evening dining and relaxing with furry friend.
People can grab a drink from the bar or get some food at one of the rotating food trucks.
They want to honor our Veterans for their service to our country.
On Thursday, November 11th, veterans get a 25% discount on drinks and merchandise.
Club K9 Dog Park & Bar
9316 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Open 7 days a week
Click here to get connected to Club K9 Dog Park & Bar.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.