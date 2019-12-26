LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the experts at Oxmoor Toyota for some winter car maintenance advice.
The cold months of the year can present some challenges for your vehicle.
They reminded people to check tire tread, coolant level, wiper blade conditions and emergency kits.
Also, the Oxmoor Auto Group is giving back once again this holiday season with "Hope in Motion" this December.
The "Hope in Motion" initiative provides meals for families in need during the holiday season.
For every car that is sold at one of Oxmoor Auto Groups six dealerships between December 1st and the 31st, one family will be fed in West Louisville with the help of St. Stephens Church.
The 'Hope in Motion' campaign was inspired by "National Giving Month", a global movement to bring about change.
