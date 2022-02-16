LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- "Come From Away" is officially open at the Kentucky Center for the Arts.
The musical tells the true story of 7,000 passengers who were stranded during the September 11th attacks and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.
Cast member Nick Duckart, who plays Kevin J., Ali, and other characters, joined WDRB in the Morning to talk about the show.
COME FROM AWAY will play the Kentucky Center February 15-20, 2022. The performance schedule is Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm, Friday & Saturday evenings at 8 pm, Saturday matinee at 2 pm, Sunday matinee at 1 pm, and Sunday evening at 6:30 pm.
Tickets are available online at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.
