LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At some point during the pandemic, you might need to stay home for a while.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some advice from some medical professionals with Norton Healthcare.
Dr. Felissa Goldstein, a Pediatric Psychiatrist with Norton Children’s Hospital / UofL Hospital, gave great tips on relaxing as a family and how to prevent stressful situations.
Going for walks together and sitting down with board games can reduce some tension.
And it’s okay to get away from each other from time to time.
Reducing alcohol consumption can alleviate depression and bring some peace to the household.
Kimberly Mitchell, Nurse Practitioner with Norton Community Medical Associates touched on setting realistic expectations and the importance of exercise.
Don’t try to satisfy all of your goals in the 14 days of quarantine.
Try to get the kids involved in actives but don’t expect them to cooperate all the time.
Downloading an exercise app or moving along with exercise videos on YouTube can help you get those endorphins working.
The best advice, Be Patient and Take Care of Each Other.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.