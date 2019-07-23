LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now buy a flamethrower for your drone.
The company "Throwflame" is selling a flamethrower people can attach to their drones, enabling them to spit fire from the sky.
Weighing in at four pounds, the attachment stores a gallon of fuel and can shoot flames for a little over a minute. The flamethrower company itself boasts a firing range of up to 25 feet.
To watch a YouTube demonstration, CLICK HERE.
The company says it is designed to burn brush and remove things like hornets nests.
But it can also burn a hole in your wallet. The device costs just under $1,500.
