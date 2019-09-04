LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Join music and park lovers for "An Evening with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives" benefiting The Parklands of Floyds Fork.
The show on Friday, September 13th at 7 p.m. at Gheens Foundation Lodge in Beckley Creek Park kicks off Hometown Rising weekend.
This V.I.P. concert experience is paired with bourbon tastings provided by some of Kentucky's finest bourbon distilleries.
Proceeds from this special concert will support daily maintenance and operations of The Parklands, a nearly 4,000-acre, donor-supported park, open to the public 365 days a year, free of charge.
With millions of visits per year, The Parklands relies on donations from the community.
Tickets $250.
Guests must be 21 years and over.
Click here to get tickets. For a significant discount use code: WDRB
