LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An eastern Kentucky couple decided to renewed their wedding vows in honor of their 71st wedding anniversary.
Carl and Jewell Otten held a ceremony at the Windsor Care Center in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.
The facility posted Tuesday about the nuptials on its official Facebook page.
"Our residents and staff were happy to organize and witness Carl and Jewell Otten's 71-year marriage vow renewal. Brother William 'Hoss' Prater officiated the happy event that included smiles, lots of family and friends attending, a ring ceremony, and a grand reception. What a memorable moment!"
