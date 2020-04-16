NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- When the pandemic hit Southern Indiana, the Salvation Army went to work helping those in need.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser visited the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana to see how they are providing help.
They are accepting donations of money and food (non-perishable items).
Donations to the thrift store such as clothing, furniture, and household items must wait until stores re-open.
Eligible households are able to receive food once every 30 days.
Apply over the phone between 9 AM - 3 PM.
Floyd County residents should call 812-944-1018.
Clark County residents should call 812-280-7608 (Closed Wednesdays).
The food supply changes frequently.
They always make sure to include dry goods, canned goods, canned and frozen meat, and fresh produce (as available).
Sometimes they have milk, eggs, juice, snacks or desserts.
Basic toiletries may be available like (soap, toothpaste) and sometimes laundry detergent, diapers, adult diapers, and toilet paper.
The Salvation Army of Southern Indiana is not accepting new volunteers at this time.
The best way to help is through a financial donation.
Make sure to indicate "Covid-19 relief" on your check.
Their annual fundraiser the Bed and Bread Gala has been moved.
The “Bed and Bread Challenge for Covid-19” will be an online fundraiser with a goal of raising $50,000 from April 16-April 30.
