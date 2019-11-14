LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the rodeo athletes before they take center ring tonight.
The North American Championship Rodeo stampedes into Freedom Hall November 14th through the 16th for the circuit finals of the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA).
Top cowboys and cowgirls compete for more than $80,000 in prizes and the title of Regional Champion.
As part of the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeo, riders represent Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Rodeo events include: Bareback Riding, Bull Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, and Women's Barrel Racing.
They will try to walk away with prize money, a gold belt buckle and a chance to compete in the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo.
Throughout the events, Rodeo Clowns entertain the crowd and protect the cowboys.
When a rider jumps or is thrown from his animal, the clowns distract the beast and keep it from going after the cowboy.
Click here to get connected to the North American Championship Rodeo.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.