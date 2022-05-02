LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people will be celebrating Kentucky Derby 148 at home.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some Derby Entertaining Ideas from America’s Chief Entertaining Officer, Tim Laird.

IMAGES | Creative food and drink recipes could take your Derby party up a notch

1 of 8

Below you’ll find some recipes created by Tim Laird and Chef David Danielson, compiled in their book, The Bourbon Country Cookbook.

You'll find some classic dishes and some creative twists.

Sparkling Oaks Lily

Makes: 1 cocktail

1 ounce Finlandia vodka

1 ounce lemonade

3 ounces cranberry juice

½ ounce triple sec

Squeeze of 1 lime wedge

Korbel California Champagne

3 blackberries, for garnish

Combine the vodka, lemonade, cranberry juice, triple sec, and a squeeze of lime in a rocks glass filled with crushed ice.

Stir the mixture, top with Korbel, garnish with the blackberries, and serve.

Reprinted with permission from That’s Entertaining! with Tim Laird, America’s CEO - Chief Entertaining Officer, Butler Books, 2010.

Bloody Mary Shrimp Salad

Makes: 6 servings

10 ounces medium shrimp, cooked, peeled, deveined, tails removed (about 1½ cups)

2 cups seeded and diced tomatoes

1 cup finely diced celery

½ cup diced English cucumber, unpeeled

⅓ cup halved pimento-stuffed olives

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion

½ cup Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon celery seed

3 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Juice of ½ lemon

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

In a large bowl, combine the shrimp, tomatoes, celery, cucumber, olives, and red onion.

Add the Bloody Mary mix, oil, celery seed, parsley, and lemon juice and toss until evenly coated.

Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve or for up to 4 hours.

Reprinted with permission from The Bourbon Country Cookbook by David Danielson and Tim Laird, Agate Surrey, 2018.

The Kentucky Mint Mary

Makes: 1 cocktail

The Bloody Mary marries the Mint Julep in this Kentucky Derby brunch cocktail crafted by the creator of the famous Oak’s Lily.

In a tall glass with ice, add:

1½ ounces Old Forester bourbon

½ ounce mint simple syrup

4 ounces Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix

Stir and garnish with mint sprigs 

Mint Simple Syrup

1 part sugar

1 part water

1 part packed fresh mint leaves

In a small saucepan, over medium heat, combine the sugar and water.

Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved.

Remove the pan from the heat, add the mint leaves, stir and let the mixture steep for 20 minutes.

Strain before using, pressing on the mint leaves to extract as much syrup as possible.

Note: Mint Simple Syrup can be purchased where spirits are sold.

Hot Brown Nachos

On a platter layer:

White tortilla chips

Melted white cheese dip

Shredded turkey breast

Crumbled bacon

Pico de gallo or diced tomatoes

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags