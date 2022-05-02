LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people will be celebrating Kentucky Derby 148 at home.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got some Derby Entertaining Ideas from America’s Chief Entertaining Officer, Tim Laird.
Below you’ll find some recipes created by Tim Laird and Chef David Danielson, compiled in their book, The Bourbon Country Cookbook.
You'll find some classic dishes and some creative twists.
Sparkling Oaks Lily
Makes: 1 cocktail
1 ounce Finlandia vodka
1 ounce lemonade
3 ounces cranberry juice
½ ounce triple sec
Squeeze of 1 lime wedge
Korbel California Champagne
3 blackberries, for garnish
Combine the vodka, lemonade, cranberry juice, triple sec, and a squeeze of lime in a rocks glass filled with crushed ice.
Stir the mixture, top with Korbel, garnish with the blackberries, and serve.
Reprinted with permission from That’s Entertaining! with Tim Laird, America’s CEO - Chief Entertaining Officer, Butler Books, 2010.
Bloody Mary Shrimp Salad
Makes: 6 servings
10 ounces medium shrimp, cooked, peeled, deveined, tails removed (about 1½ cups)
2 cups seeded and diced tomatoes
1 cup finely diced celery
½ cup diced English cucumber, unpeeled
⅓ cup halved pimento-stuffed olives
¼ cup thinly sliced red onion
½ cup Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix
1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
½ teaspoon celery seed
3 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
Juice of ½ lemon
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
In a large bowl, combine the shrimp, tomatoes, celery, cucumber, olives, and red onion.
Add the Bloody Mary mix, oil, celery seed, parsley, and lemon juice and toss until evenly coated.
Taste and add salt and pepper as needed. Serve immediately or refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve or for up to 4 hours.
Reprinted with permission from The Bourbon Country Cookbook by David Danielson and Tim Laird, Agate Surrey, 2018.
The Kentucky Mint Mary
Makes: 1 cocktail
The Bloody Mary marries the Mint Julep in this Kentucky Derby brunch cocktail crafted by the creator of the famous Oak’s Lily.
In a tall glass with ice, add:
1½ ounces Old Forester bourbon
½ ounce mint simple syrup
4 ounces Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix
Stir and garnish with mint sprigs
Mint Simple Syrup
1 part sugar
1 part water
1 part packed fresh mint leaves
In a small saucepan, over medium heat, combine the sugar and water.
Simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved.
Remove the pan from the heat, add the mint leaves, stir and let the mixture steep for 20 minutes.
Strain before using, pressing on the mint leaves to extract as much syrup as possible.
Note: Mint Simple Syrup can be purchased where spirits are sold.
Hot Brown Nachos
On a platter layer:
White tortilla chips
Melted white cheese dip
Shredded turkey breast
Crumbled bacon
Pico de gallo or diced tomatoes
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.