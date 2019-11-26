LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sparkle Dance Productions presents Christmas in Cairo to help Louisville's most at-risk and vulnerable kids.
The 3rd annual event is a fun-filled night of Middle Eastern style dance, music and laughter to raise funds and toys for the children at Home of the Innocents.
Cash bar is included with complimentary appetizers provided by Safier Mediterranean Deli.
There is a suggested donation of one new, unwrapped toy which will be collected at the door.
100% of the net ticket sales, as well as all toys collected will be donated to the Home of the Innocents.
Christmas in Cairo
Kentucky Center
Clark-Todd Hall
Saturday, November 30th 8:00pm
Tickets $20
All ages show
Click here for ticket information.
