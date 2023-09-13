LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bourbon & Beyond takes over the Kentucky Exposition Center Thursday, Sept. 14, with headliners like Brandi Carlile, Train, and Bruno Mars.
Since the first Bourbon & Beyond in 2017, the festival continues to land some of the hottest bands in the country. Chamie McCurry with Danny Wimmer Productions -- the event's promoter -- stopped by WDRB Mornings Wednesday for a preview of what to expect this year.
There will be a few small differences this year, but McCurry said "we don't have a ton of changes. We just continue to invest in the experience, bringing in more brands, more activations, continuing to build out the Bluegrass stage within the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar, and then of course we have the lineup. So those are really the big changes from year to year."
There's a reason Bourbon & Beyond keeps getting better with more iconic acts each year: "We have one of the best talent departments of any promoter or any live event producer," McCurry said. "They work year-round on curating the lineup, starting at the headliner on down, and then making sure each day just suits that headliner perfectly. We already have 2024 headliners locked in, and we're looking at 2025."
McCurry wasn't ready to share who those acts are just yet, but said more information will come "in due time."
The full lineup and schedule for all events can be found online by clicking here, or on the festival's mobile app, which can be downloaded by clicking here.
Camping for the event was set to begin on Wednesday, and tickets are still available at several online sites.
