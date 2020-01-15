LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You have to be right on target with this new hobby in the New Year.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins the Greater Louisville Darting Association for some dart throwing.
The GLDA has been the Louisville Area's only steel tip dart league since 1984.
Darts is a sport in which small missiles are thrown at a circular target ("dartboard") fixed to a wall.
There are various games with darts.
The GLDA is open to any skill level with many opportunities to learn and play in tournaments throughout the year.
Here are places where you can play darts.
Mr. G's Lounge, Elks Lodge #8, Lady Jayne's, Diamond Pub [Highlands], R Place Pub, Saints Pizza & Pub, The Corner Pizza & Pub, Mellwood Tavern, Cactus Jack's and Cavaliers Inn.
Click here to get connected to Greater Louisville Darting Association.
