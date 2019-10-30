LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 8th Annual Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead Celebration in Louisville carries on a tradition that is thousands of years old.
The festivities happen on South Fourth Street Friday, November 1st from 5:00 - 10:00 PM near East Chestnut Street.
The annual Day of the Dead celebration takes place in conjunction with the Republic Bank First Friday Hop.
The 4,000-year-old holiday, most popularly observed by Mexico and Latin America, offers an opportunity to honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed on with music, art, altars, gifts and celebration.
New this year and in partnership with Louisville Metro Animal Services, is the addition of a special altar to honor and celebrate beloved four-legged family members who have passed on.
Special attractions happen between 520 and 613 South Fourth Street in Louisville.
Schedule of events:
Children's Workshops
Children's and Folkloric Dancers
Flamenco Arts
Louisville Palace Movie
Candlelight procession and blessing of the altars
The family friendly event features plenty of hands-on workshops, including face painting, sugar skull decorating, paper flower making, and much more.
Workshops will be staffed with volunteers from U of L's classical and modern languages department and the Latin American and Latino studies program.
Click here for a complete schedule of events.
