LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Derby City Roller Girls start their season with two bouts in one night.
The Derby City Roller Girls established in 2005 is Louisville's first and only women's flat track roller derby league.
Skaters from Louisville and Southern Indiana come together for the thrill of competition.
The double header season opener on Saturday, February 23rd happens at Kentucky International Convention Center.
The first game of the evening is Louisville's Junior Derby League, the River City Royals against Cincinnati Junior Roller Derby.
Main event, Derby City All-Stars face off against Demolition City Roller Derby (Evansville, IN).
It will be a night of hard hits, spills, thrills and more.
Derby City Roller Girls
Saturday, February 23rd
Kentucky International Convention Center
Doors open at 5:00 PM
Juniors Bout at 6:00 PM
DCRG Bout at 8:00 PM
Adults $12 / Kids $5
All tickets and seating are general admission.
Seats available on first come, first serve basis.
Tickets are non-refundable.
