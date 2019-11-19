LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby Dinner Playhouse presents Elf The Musical.
Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf is the tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts.
Then, he gets a ride to the North Pole.
Once he settles into his new home, he is raised as an elf.
Years later, his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth about being human.
Follow Buddy on his quest to find his true identity.
The production continues now through December 31st.
