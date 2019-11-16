LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- You can find out if your derby memorabilia is valuable at the Kentucky Derby Museum's first ever Ask a Curator event Saturday.
For 145 years, the Kentucky Derby has been impacting lives. Rickelle Nelson says the sport without a doubt changed hers.
"I didn't grow up around horse racing, but I would see it on TV and it really just captured me," Nelson said.
Little did she know when she was a little girl that one day she would be photographing horses that cross the finish line. One-of-a-kind photographs she collects along with other one-of-a kind things.
"I have paintings. I have halters. I have saddle blankets, horse shoes. One of the things that people think I'm really weird, but it's a one-of-a-kind. Nyquist who won the Kentucky Derby. He won the Breeder's Cup Juvenile. I have a tongue tie," Nelson said.
Also among her collection is a horse shoe and a historic photograph.
"It's actually an original win photo from when Whirlaway won the Kentucky Derby," Nelson said.
Memorabilia she has brought to curators at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
"Getting to work one-on-one, close, right up touching pieces of history is just a really remarkable honor," Curator Jessica Whitehead said.
Whitehead said every year hundreds of people ask about the value of their derby items.
"We respond to those as quickly as we can throughout the year, but because we have hundreds of them we were getting really curious," Whitehead said. "Boy wouldn't it be nice to meet some of these folks? To see some of these objects?"
So now the Kentucky Derby Museum is hosting its first ever Ask a Curator event. Think Antiques Roadshow, but different.
"Because we are a non-profit museum we are not permitted to provide appraisals for objects. So just because we can't give you a monetary value doesn't mean we can't tell you about the value of your piece," Whitehead said.
Curators will be able to tell you how unique, or rare your pieces are.
History lovers craving to learn and tell you the stories behind each derby glass, program, and clothing item. Small things that mean something big to those who spend so much of their time looking forward to what is known as "The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports".
The Ask a Curator event will be held Saturday, November 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Attendees will have to pay the museum entry fee.