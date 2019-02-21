LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On February 28, 2019, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana hosts its 13th Annual Desserts First.

Local area chefs will create original desserts and signature drinks using Girl Scout Cookie varieties as the key ingredient.

The chefs will gather and present their creations for tasting at:

Brown & Williamson Club

The Cardinal Stadium

2800 South Floyd Street

Desserts First is a fundraiser where guests enjoy an evening sampling exclusive culinary creations.

Desserts will be judged with the best desserts receiving top awards.

Guests will be able to vote for their favorite creation in the "People's Choice" awards.

Desserts First 2019

Wednesday, February 28th 5:30-8:00

Tickets $80

Benefits the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

All funds raised from this event benefit Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana, which serves over 16,000 girl and adult members in 64 counties throughout central and western Kentucky and southern Indiana.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Morning Features Reporter