LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some international flavor moves into St. Matthews.
Diamond Street Grub & Hops has its Grand Opening Weekend, Friday, June 28th & Saturday, June 29th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser recently got a taste of the new venue.
The restaurant will serve some of the world's most flavorful street food.
Expect Pho, Elotes, Banh Mi, Chicago Dog, Currywurst, and many more culinary treats from around the world.
It also features 40 craft beers on draft including some local breweries from Kentucky.
Live music starting at 10pm this weekend
Friday, June 28 - Dusty Bo
Saturday, June 29 - Kevin Cummings and Lauren Eid
Diamond Street Grub & Hops
3922 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, Ky 40207
In the Heart of St Matthews
