LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some international flavor moves into St. Matthews.

Diamond Street Grub & Hops has its Grand Opening Weekend, Friday, June 28th & Saturday, June 29th.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser recently got a taste of the new venue.

The restaurant will serve some of the world's most flavorful street food.

Expect Pho, Elotes, Banh Mi, Chicago Dog, Currywurst, and many more culinary treats from around the world.

It also features 40 craft beers on draft including some local breweries from Kentucky.

Live music starting at 10pm this weekend

Friday, June 28 - Dusty Bo

Saturday, June 29 - Kevin Cummings and Lauren Eid

Diamond Street Grub & Hops

3922 Shelbyville Road

Louisville, Ky 40207

In the Heart of St Matthews

