LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Dinosaurs take over the Louisville Zoo.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores Dino Quest.
The exhibition that was 200 million years in the making runs from June 26 through September 19.
This summer the Louisville Zoo has partnered with Dino Don Inc., the world’s leading manufacturer of scientifically accurate full-sized robotic dinosaurs.
This new attraction is FREE with your Zoo admission.
See 19 moving, breathing, roaring robotic dinosaurs who measure up to 40 ft. long.
