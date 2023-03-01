LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Dinosaurs have taken over the Louisville Mega Cavern.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explores Dinos Under Louisville deep below the surface.
You will be transported back in time to when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.
Travel through the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous time periods.
The Louisville Mega Cavern presents 80 life-size moving dinosaurs on a little over a 1/2 mile journey.
The Dinos Under Louisville drive-thru experience takes visitors on a 20-minute expedition through Louisville Mega Cavern’s underground passageways.
You will encounter dinosaurs like the Diplodocus and the Tyrannosaurus Rex from the safety of your own vehicle.
Dino Don’s Dinos Under Louisville
Now through April 30th
Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Tickets starting at $49.99
Dinos Under Louisville was created in partnership with Dino Don Inc.
It is an exhibition company with a nearly 30-year history of creating realistic dinosaur exhibits.
Don Lessem, Dino Don’s President and CEO, is a renowned natural history author and adviser to Stephen Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, Universal Studios, and Disney theme parks.
Click here to get connected to Dinos Under Louisville at the Louisville Mega Cavern.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.