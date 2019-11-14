LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Do you have derby memorabilia that is valuable? Well, you can find out this weekend at the Kentucky Derby Museum's first ever "Ask a Curator" event.
From 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, you can bring your derby glasses, programs and other derby items to be looked at. All you have to do is buy a ticket to get into the museum.
The museum said because it is a nonprofit, curators cannot tell you the monetary value of objects, but they can tell you if your piece is rare or unique.
Those at the museum said they are holding the event because every year they get hundreds of questions from collectors.
"We respond to those as quickly as we can throughout the year, but because we have hundreds of them, we were getting really curious," Curator Jessica Whitehead said. "Boy, wouldn't it be nice to meet some of these folks, to see some of these objects?"
Ahead of the event, WDRB News was shown historical derby items with unique stories behind them.
We will share those with you Saturday on WDRB in the Morning.
