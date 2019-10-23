LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Corydon Extravaganza promises to be the area's best vintage, antique & art market.
Some 200 vintage and art vendors will converge at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Corydon, IN.
On Saturday, October 26th & Sunday, October 27th, look through one of a kind items, enjoy great food & live music, plus try the area's best wineries.
The Corydon Extravaganza
Harrison County Fairgrounds, Corydon, IN
Saturday, October 26th 8am- 5pm $5 admission
Sunday, October 27th 10am- 3pm $3 admission
Kids under 18 are FREE
Leashed pets are welcome.
