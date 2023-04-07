LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your favorite Disney characters return to Louisville April 6 through April 9.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the cast of Disney On Ice at the KFC Yum! Center.
Discover that courage, determination and heart are all part of the hero in you as Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero brings beloved characters to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.
Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating make Disney On Ice presents Find Your Hero an experience the whole family will treasure forever.
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy take you on an adventure filled with tales and heroism from your favorite Disney stories.
Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero
KFC Yum! Center
Thursday, April 6 - 7 p.m.
Friday, April 7 - 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 - 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Sunday, April 9 - 2 p.m.
Tickets starting at $25.
Click here for Disney on Ice ticket information.
