(FOX NEWS) -- Though Disney’s theme parks remain closed amid the global coronavirus pandemic, fans can make their kitchens the happiest place in the house with a special French toast recipe from Disneyland.
As part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series, Fox News reports the Disney Parks Blog recently shared simple instructions for an oven-baked French toast that requires just eight ingredients. The banana, peanut butter and chocolate chip-loaded recipe is seasonally served at the PCH Grill at Disneyland's Paradise Pier Hotel in Anaheim, Calif., the post explained, and now home chefs can try their hand at the dish.
Making this next weekend! It looks and sounds so good!” one Instagram user exclaimed.
“Woah! This sounds so decadent and amazing!” another echoed.
“I miss PCH grill” one said.
Today, we’re serving up the recipe for Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana French Toast from Disney’s PCH Grill at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland Resort. This French toast is a perfectly sweet way to start your morning, plus it’s fun to make as a family. Grab the recipe on the Disney Parks Blog! #DisneyMagicMoments✨
Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Disneyland and Disney World have previously announced that the parks will be closed “until further notice.”
After trying your hand at the fancy French toast, check out Disney’s official recipes for their famous Dole Whip, grilled cheese and churros.
Ingredients:
8 thick slices of challah bread
2 bananas
1/4 cup chocolate chips
1/2 cup creamy peanut butter
6 eggs, lightly beaten
3/4 cup low-fat chocolate milk
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
Optional toppings: Chocolate syrup and powdered sugar
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 F and coat baking pan (9x13x2-inches recommended) with a nonstick spray.
Slice bread into 1-inch cubes and bananas into ½-inch slices.
Place in large bowl, stirring in chocolate chips.
In a blender, mix peanut butter, eggs, chocolate milk, cinnamon, and salt, mixing until smooth.
Pour contents of blender over bread mixture in the bowl, stirring until bread cubes have absorbed the liquid mix.
Pour mix into the baking pan.
Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until top of French toast bake is golden brown.
If adding optional toppings, drizzle with chocolate syrup and dust powdered sugar.
