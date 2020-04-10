(FOX NEWS) -- Fans not at Adventureland could only dream about Dole Whip – the fan-favorite Disney park staple -- until now.
Disneyland has released on its mobile app the official recipe on how to recreate the satisfying treat – and it only takes a few very easy to get ingredients (Enchanted Tiki Room, not included).
The frozen pineapple treat, as the park called it in its recipe, calls for ice cream, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple.
The family-friendly theme park shared the recipe through a set of slides, Yahoo Lifestyle reported, that show how to make a single serving of the fruity dessert.
The recipe, as follows in full:
1 big scoop of ice cream
4 oz pineapple juice
2 cups frozen pineapple
Mix all ingredients and blend.
Disney previously shared how to make its churro bites. Only time will tell if the park will continue sending recipes to replicate its popular items.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.