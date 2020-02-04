LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a battle between canines and cactus, a couple of pups in Arizona came out the losers.
The two dogs were rescued by Maricopa County Animal Care and Control from a prickly situation. It turns out the Chihuahuas had a hit and run with a cactus. The male and female pups were found covered head to paw in cactus needles.
Animal control officers posted pictures on social media, after they took the dogs to the county's veterinary clinic. Staff had to put the dogs under anesthesia to remove all the cactus spines. Both are now cactus-free and will be available for adoption, if no owner comes forward.
