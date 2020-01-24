LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Get from point A to point B in the fastest most creative way.
That's the freerunning art of Parkour.
Kentuckiana Parkour started as a local community/group that met weekly to train and learn from each other.
After 6 years of training, traveling, and learning, what started out as 3 people jumping over bench's at the waterfront park evolved into opening a facility to spread their knowledge and experience.
Anybody can become a Traceur, a person who takes part in the activity of parkour or free running.
You just have to learn the skills.
Get started in an intermediate kids parkour / freerunning class ages 7-11.
Saturday, January 25th at 3 pm.
This class will introduce parkour skills such as rolling, vaulting, climbing, jumping and flipping.
Each student will work on learning intermediate level skills with more focus on technique and coordination.
Cost for the class is $15.
If you commit to 4 classes, you can save and get them for $50.
Click here to get connected to Kentuckiana Parkour.
