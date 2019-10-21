LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Art of Goodwill showcases the talents of Kentucky Artists and supports Goodwill Industries of Kentucky's mission.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning getting creative with some of the featured artists.
Ten outstanding Kentucky artists (including five in Louisville) have been commissioned by Goodwill Industries of Kentucky to create works of art comprised largely of donated items from Goodwill stores.
The artists collected odds & ends from Goodwill to be used in works of art.
The artists efforts culminate into an art exhibition and auction at the Speed Art Museum, Saturday, November 16th.
The second-annual event is a special evening of art and entertainment.
It's an evening about transformation.
Artists transform unwanted household items into art representing second chances for success and people transforming their lives.
Proceeds support Goodwill's mission to help Kentuckians with disabilities and other challenges overcome obstacles and obtain long-term employment.
